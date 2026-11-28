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Kimmich rightly sees red for violent conduct against HSV striker Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit.

In the 44th minute of Hamburg's Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich, Kimmich and Rössing-Lelesiit clashed deep in Bayern's half. The 19-year-old Hamburg player shoved the experienced Bayern midfielder, who grabbed him by the hair and roughly pulled him to the ground.

Referee Bastian Dankert immediately showed Kimmich a red card for the clear act of violent conduct.

The score stood at 0-0 in the 11th round of Bundesliga fixtures. It was Kimmich's third sending-off in his professional career. The 31-year-old received a second yellow card in 2022/23 and a straight red the following season.