'My brother only speaks for himself' - Dybala denies claims he wants to leave Juventus

The Argentine star has played down rumours linking him with a move away from the Serie A champions, despite his sibling's controversial comments

star Paulo Dybala has dismissed the latest round of rumours linking him with a move away from the champions, after his brother suggested the forward could be looking for a way out of the Allianz Stadium.

Speaking to Argentine radio show Futbolemico earlier this month, Gustavo Dybala, who also acts as his brother’s agent, said: “There are many chances that Paulo leaves Juventus, he needs to change.”

His comments prompted a stream of speculation surrounding the 25-year-old’s future, with the Daily Mail linking him with a big money move to or this summer.

However, Dybala has moved to quash talk of any potential Juve exit and insists the powers that be are fully aware of his desire to remain in Turin next season.

“My brother spoke for himself,” Dybala told Sky Sport Italia at an event at the Adidas Store in Milan.

“[Juventus director of sport Fabio] Paratici knows what I want to do next year – to keep playing here.

“Paratici knows that next year I want to continue here. Then it doesn't depend on me. Juventus must make its choices with the coach that will come. But society knows it - next year I want to stay here.

“I have a lot of respect for this shirt and for these fans, and because of this I will only talk about Juventus, not about other teams, because that seems to me a lack of respect.”

Like all with a connected to the Italian champions, Dybala is eagerly awaiting news of the club’s new manager in the wake of Massimiliano Allegri’s confirmed exit at the end of the current campaign.

The 51-year-old, who oversaw five consecutive Serie A titles, four victories and two finals during his five years with the club, will be a tough act to follow

And despite an overwhelming amount of speculation surrounding the identity of their new manager, Dybala suggested not even those in a position of power know who the next boss will be.

“Not even the company knows it,” said the international. “We hope it is a strong one, to be able to win everything.

“How did I greet Allegri? Like everyone - I greeted him and thanked him, he is the only coach I had at Juventus. We are all very grateful and we wish him the best.”