Dybala and McKennie forced off with early injuries in Juventus' clash with Sassuolo

The talented attacker and the youthful midfielder both fell to challenges before the break, forcing Andrea Pirlo into a pair of premature swaps

The talented attacker and the youthful midfielder both fell to challenges before the break at Allianz Stadium, forcing Andrea Pirlo into a pair of premature swaps.

27-year-old star Dybala has arguably struggled to match the exploits he achieved under Maurizio Sarri last term, when he was named Serie A's Most Valuable Player.

But he has still been an integral presence for Pirlo in attack, particularly given the various absences of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese has battled multiple bouts of Covid-19.

22-year-old McKennie meanwhile, who has emerged as one of the Bianconeri's young leading lights this season, was able to jog off the field without assistance but nonetheless retired from the game before it was a quarter old.

The loanee and star, who arrived in Turin at the start of the current campaign, built his reputation as one of the most exciting American talents of his generation in the , having originally spent his youth career at .

The playmaker has seen his maiden campaign at Allianz Stadium already disrupted once by his own brush with Covid-19 but, like his teammate, now he could be set for another spell on the sidelines following his knock against the Neroverdi.

It represents a blow to Andrea Pirlo's side as they look to mount another successful challenge for the Scudetto, with McKennie in particular having emerged as a big-game player in a campaign that has seen Juve underperform domestically.

Heading into their clash with Sassuolo - who sit one point behind them - they were adrift of leaders Milan by double-digits, raising serious questions about their ability to challenge for major domestic and European honours this year.

They will begin their campaign against later this week, hosting Davide Ballardini's side in Turin, while they also remain firmly in the hunt for the , with a round-of-16 tie against set for February 17.