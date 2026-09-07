Danilho Doekhi impressed for Lazio on Monday evening. The former Ajax player played a key role in the 1-2 win over Udinese and drew plenty of praise from Italian supporters afterwards, with users on X describing him, among other things, as 'a wall'. "Already a top signing," was the verdict.

Doekhi joined Lazio on a free transfer from Union Berlin last summer and has quickly made an impression in Rome. The 28-year-old centre-back earned widespread praise after his display in Udine: "Another excellent match from Doekhi," one supporter wrote.

His defending also stood out. "Am I mistaken, or is this Doekhi quite a strong man-marker? Good positional sense, strong at reading defensive situations and plenty of physical ability," read one reaction, while another fan also picked out a fellow former Ajax player: "Perfect Doekhi, Kenneth Taylor Prime."

Against Udinese, Doekhi offered more than just defensive solidity. Ten minutes from time, Kenneth Taylor found him on the left and the centre-back whipped in an excellent cross for former AZ player Albert Gudmundsson, who headed home the decisive 1-2. One supporter could not resist a dig at right-back Manuel Lazzari: "Doekhi delivers better crosses than Lazzari."

For long spells, Lazio struggled in Udine. Shortly after half-time, Udinese went ahead when Jesper Karlström fired the ball through the goalkeeper's legs and into the net. Davide Frattesi then levelled for Gennaro Gattuso's side after an attack in which Taylor also played an important role.

Taylor took the ball from substitute Tijjani Noslin and sent Mattia Zaccagni clear, with his cross allowing Frattesi to make it 1-1. The former Ajax player also drove the move for the winner by finding Doekhi in space, before his cross reached Gudmundsson.

Taylor is also making more and more of an impression on the Italian fanbase. "Kenneth Taylor is a super player," one fan wrote, while another supporter spoke of "infinite intensity and quality". Yet another felt Taylor "took control of the midfield" and won back many balls.

Those displays from the two Dutchmen have helped Lazio make a perfect start to the Serie A season. The Romans have nine points from three matches and sit third, while city rivals AS Roma and defending champions Inter are also yet to drop points.