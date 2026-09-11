Dutch newspapers see a leading role for PSV key player at the start of the Champions League

PSV came in for heavy scrutiny in the Dutch papers a day after the 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. The general verdict was that the Eindhoven side only really started to play after the visitors went ahead shortly before half-time.

De Telegraaf saw PSV dominate after the break, with Kodai Sano playing a leading role. ''He was good on the ball, but also immensely strong in the duels. It is impressive how quickly the midfielder who arrived from NEC has found his feet at PSV. It shows how great the Japanese player's talent is.''

Algemeen Dagblad felt PSV struggled against Shakhtar, especially in attack. ''The Eindhoven club looked for the attack, but came up against a side who looked fairly comfortable on the ball and remained on their feet quite easily in the first half.''

There was also surprise that Peter Bosz waited so long to substitute the toiling Ricardo Pepi. ''He was involved little in the game, but was allowed to stay on for a long time. Perhaps because he occupied Shakhtar's back line.'' There was praise too for starting debutant Filip Kostic. ''Kostic played creditably, although his contribution on the ball was not yet all that grand.''

De Volkskrant wrote: ''PSV had set themselves the goal of finally winning their first match in the Champions League again, but Shakhtar Donetsk's resistance proved tougher than expected: 1-1. That was a disappointment. The match was fairly dull until half-time, virtually without chances. Shakhtar did not necessarily have to do much more than they did, and PSV could not do much better. Shortly before half-time, PSV suddenly found themselves behind.''

Reporter Willem Vissers added: ''The finest moment for PSV was the sense of relief for right-back Sergino Dest, who with his attacking drive plays a key role in the intended attacking play.''

Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad saw PSV come to life after Sergiño Dest's 1-1. ''Now PSV seemed capable of more against the stubborn Shakhtar. Seemed, because after Thursday night it is clear that the resistance PSV face beyond the country's borders is totally different from that in many domestic matches.''