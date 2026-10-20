In the eye of the storm, 48 hours after the refereeing controversy sparked by the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, referees' technical committee president Fran Soto stepped forward to kill the noise.

Speaking from the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee in Madrid, his tone confident and bordering on defiance, Soto defended his referees four days before the Clásico. They are the best in the world, he insisted, and mistakes have been and will remain part of the game, especially in Clásico week.

"Our referees are the best in the world"

Fran Soto attended a refereeing forum in Madrid this Tuesday and fired a direct message at everyone who criticises Spanish officials, according to Spain's "Mundo Deportivo".

Soto said: "Yes, I think the season is going well in terms of refereeing. There may be some incidents open to interpretation, but I believe the level of the referees is good".

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He added: "I am convinced that their average level is the best in the world. Any referee is capable of managing any match. We have confidence in the committee and everyone working in it. I have said it before, they are the best in the world, and I confirm it again".

With those words, Soto slammed the door on any questioning of his referees' competence, even while admitting the controversial incidents existed.

Asked about the media war the press and the clubs wage against the referees after every round, and in particular what happened at the Santiago Bernabéu, Soto did not hesitate.

He said: "We have to focus on our work, work, work, then work, and outside the scope of our work, any club, coach or player has the right to express what they see fit. We accept opinions, but we have to distance ourselves from all the pressures that may sometimes be exerted on us, and devote ourselves to what we do well: refereeing".

He added: "We are far from all the media noise. We know it is Clásico week, which always attracts great media attention, but we are working to ensure the referees perform to the fullest".

There were mistakes and there will be mistakes

In a rare admission, the referees' president refused to deny that mistakes happen. He cast them instead as part of the fabric of football.

He explained: "I try to isolate myself, otherwise it would become madness. If you listen to what is said here and there, you would not be able to live. Mistakes have happened, they still happen, and they will happen. Mistakes are an integral part of the sport. We have tools that help us reduce them as much as possible, but it is something referees live with".

The committee holds refereeing seminars every week, he confirmed, and demands a great deal from its officials because they live in a professional world with very high requirements.

New escalation: Sevilla request the VAR recordings

There was a fresh twist in the case, too. Soto revealed he will receive a Sevilla delegation, led by the club's president, this afternoon at the Spanish Federation's headquarters in Las Rozas.

The Andalusians want access to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) recordings of the incident between Arda Güler and Sevilla's Peque, along with other moments from last Sunday's match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Bernabéu, the game that lit the refereeing fuse ahead of the Clásico.



