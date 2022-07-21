Durand Cup is the oldest Asian football tournament

Have you ever seen a team lifting three different trophies after winning a tournament?

Generally, a team only gets one champion's trophy after winning any tournament.

But India's Durand Cup is an exception to this practice as the organisers offer three different trophies to the winning side.

The Durand Cup is the oldest football tournament in Asia. Founded in 1888, the tournament has seen 130 editions over the years. Once a very prestigious tournament, Durand Cup is currently a pre-season tournament in the Indian football calendar.

All you need to know about the Durand Cup

Founded and named after Mortimer Durand, a foreign secretary to British India, it was initially conducted as a tournament for different departments and regiments of the Armed forces of British India. It was opened to civilians only later.

After India's independence, the Indian Armed Forces remained in charge of the competition.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 of the 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝟏𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 had been flagged off at 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦 yesterday.

Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the most successful teams in the history of the tournament winning it a record 16 times each.

Royal Scouts Fusiliers were the first-ever winners and Mohammedan Sporting were the first Indian to win the competition. FC Goa are the reigning champions.

Why do Durand Cup winners get three trophies?

Durand Cup winners are presented with three trophies (President's Cup, Shimla Cup and the Durand Cup).

The President's Cup was first handed over to the winners after India's independence by the first Indian president Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

The Shimla Cup was presented for the first time by the residents of Shimla where the tournament was initially held. From 1988 to 1940, the tournament used to be held in Shimla after which it was shifted to the capital Delhi. The Shimla Cup was first awarded in 1904 and since 1965, it has been given regularly to the winners.

And finally, the Durand Cup trophy which was the original prize.

When and where is the Durand Cup 2022 being held?

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will be held in five venues across three states, Manipur, Assam and West Bengal. ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will compete in the opening match on August 16 at the Salt Lake Stadium and the final will be played on September 18 at the same venue.

