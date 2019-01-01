Durand Cup 2019: Alejandro Menendez - My team created lot of chances and played well

The East Bengal coach heaped praise on young striker Bidyasagar Singh who scored a brace and provided an assist against Jamshedpur…

Alejandro Menendez decided to make nine changes in their second match of the season in Durand Cup 2019 against on Tuesday.

The new set of players delivered brilliantly as the Kolkata giants routed the Men of Steel. New Spanish defender Marti Crespi, who joined the club’s training only two days back, was fielded in the lineup.

Speaking on Marti’s performance, Menendez said, “I liked how Marti (Crespi) played. It was an easy game. He played very well. He had some issues, not exactly injury but we didn't want to risk him.”

After a picturesque free-kick goal in the first match, Jaime Santos Colado scored a brace today within seven minutes of the match. Unfortunately, the Spaniard had to leave the field after just eleven minutes due to a knock.

Alejandro gave an update on Jaime’s condition. He said, “It looked like a bad concussion because he went down badly after the shoulder push inside the penalty box. We have to look into it now.”





The former Castilla coach was satisfied with the performance of his team. Praising his players, Alejandro said, “There are a lot of positive aspects from today’s game. We played good and I am happy with the performance. We used different players from last game. We created chances. I am happy with everything.

“Since coming to my target was to improve the standard of all players and not just foreigners. We have got a very good set of players.”

’s youth product Bidyasagar Singh netted a brace today and has three goals beside his name in the first two matches of the competition.

Alejandro Menendez heaped praise on Bidyasagar Singh and touted him to be a future star for the club. He said, “Bidyasagar is a young player. But he has two very good things. He is very fast and very vertical. His movements are always towards the opposition goals which make it very difficult for the opponent defenders. If he learns to use his abilities we will get a very good striker in future.”