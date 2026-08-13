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FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-PSG-ASTON VILLAAFP

Translated by

Duki after the European Super Cup: now we are thinking about a third star in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
D. Doue
France
England
Austria

A mentality that cannot be defeated is the reason behind Paris Saint-Germain's superiority

Désiré Doué reckons it is Paris Saint-Germain's mentality that makes them unbeatable, and the PSG star insists the season has only just begun after their European Super Cup triumph.

Doué struck the winner in yesterday's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday, handing Paris Saint-Germain the European Super Cup for the second time in their history.

Asked after the match what makes Paris Saint-Germain unbeatable, the young Frenchman replied: "It's our mentality, we always crave winning, and we always strive to be at the top of the competition."

Speaking to "Canal+", in comments relayed by French website "Foot Mercato", he added: "We showed some of our very best again, we were effective, and we defended well despite conceding that goal. Aston Villa are a very strong side."

He continued: "We know that coming back from the break isn't easy. Some of the players only started training two days ago, and I personally only began training last Monday. But it's an exceptional season."

Club Friendlies
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Super Cup
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

Doué went on: "A brilliant season has just begun, and we have to aim to win the Trophée des Champions on Sunday (against Lens)."

On PSG chasing a third consecutive Champions League title, he signed off: "A third star? Of course we're thinking about it because we have the ambition, and our goal is to win everything this year."

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