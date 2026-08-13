Désiré Doué reckons it is Paris Saint-Germain's mentality that makes them unbeatable, and the PSG star insists the season has only just begun after their European Super Cup triumph.

Doué struck the winner in yesterday's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday, handing Paris Saint-Germain the European Super Cup for the second time in their history.

Asked after the match what makes Paris Saint-Germain unbeatable, the young Frenchman replied: "It's our mentality, we always crave winning, and we always strive to be at the top of the competition."

Speaking to "Canal+", in comments relayed by French website "Foot Mercato", he added: "We showed some of our very best again, we were effective, and we defended well despite conceding that goal. Aston Villa are a very strong side."

He continued: "We know that coming back from the break isn't easy. Some of the players only started training two days ago, and I personally only began training last Monday. But it's an exceptional season."

Doué went on: "A brilliant season has just begun, and we have to aim to win the Trophée des Champions on Sunday (against Lens)."

On PSG chasing a third consecutive Champions League title, he signed off: "A third star? Of course we're thinking about it because we have the ambition, and our goal is to win everything this year."