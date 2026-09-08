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Due to unforeseen circumstances: Arsenal's press conference cancelled ahead of Napoli clash

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal
SSC Napoli
Arsenal
Champions League
M. Arteta
Italy
England
Spain

What happened?

Arsenal's build-up to tomorrow's Champions League clash with Napoli has been thrown into disarray after the London club were swept up in the travel chaos gripping airports across the United Kingdom.

The mess forced Mikel Arteta to cancel his scheduled pre-match press conference on Tuesday evening once Arsenal's flight to Italy was delayed, according to England's Daily Mail.

Air traffic control problems were to blame. A "technical fault" grounded aircraft at most of the country's main airports on Tuesday.

Nearly 300 flights out of the United Kingdom were cancelled, hitting thousands of holidaymakers along with the Premier League champions.

Reports said the squad stayed put at the club's London Colney training ground while they waited for the problem to be sorted, only heading to the airport once a new flight time came through. 

Around 6:30pm, Arsenal posted a video on their official "X" account showing the team boarding a plane.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) explained the issue in an update on Tuesday afternoon, pointing to a problem in its "flight processing system". Recovery, they warned, "will take some time", though they insisted they had "implemented a solution".

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