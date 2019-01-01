Drogba and Eto’o congratulate Chelsea after Europa League triumph

Maurizio Sarri’s men secured the European trophy after decimating English rivals Arsenal at the Baki Olimpiya Stadionu

's African legends Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o have lauded the Blues after winning the Uefa title on Wednesday.

A second-half brace from Eden Hazard and strikes from Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez rendered Alex Iwobi's late effort a consolation as Maurizio Sarri’s men thrashed 4-1 in Baku.

Drogba spent nine seasons with the Blues and scored 104 goals in 254 league appearances during his two stints with the side, between 2004-2012 and 2014-2015.

The former Cote d’Ivoire international played key role to help the London-based club win four Premier League titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shield trophies and one diadem.

Eto’o scored 12 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Blues during his one-year stay with the side.

Following the achievement of Chelsea in the European competition, the former Blues players have taken to the social media to hail the club.