Driessen: 'These are the most irritating little men on the Dutch pitches'

Valentijn Driessen was left hugely irritated on Sunday by Etienne Vaessen and Wout Weghorst. The pair clashed in the second half of FC Groningen - FC Twente (2-2), with Vaessen then lashing out at the towering striker.

"You can believe what you want and celebrate how you want, but don't do it for so long," Vaessen told RTV Noord, referring to Weghorst's celebrations after his goal at the Euroborg. "He first goes and says a whole prayer, he should do that on Sunday. Yes, it is Sunday, but I think you should do this in church."

"I just thought this was a bit provocative. He scores a good goal. Say a prayer and walk straight back," Vaessen advised Weghorst, who made it 2-2 shortly before half-time.

Driessen did enjoy Weghorst's equaliser in Groningen. "A very nice goal. But also terribly irritating again. These are the two most irritating little men on the Dutch pitches," the journalist said, dragging Vaessen into the conversation too.

Then came more play-acting from Weghorst after he had scored. "You just think: my God, boy. Just walk back and act normal. But it was a fantastic goal," Driessen said, so he was not only critical of Weghorst's display in the far north.

Still, Driessen does understand why Weghorst went up against Vaessen in FC Groningen's penalty area. "The ball was loose. Weghorst also just walked back after he had given Vaessen a shove."

Weghorst scored for the second time this season in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. The forward has also scored twice for Twente in Europe.