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Valentijn DriessenDe Telegraaf
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Driessen is appalled by big name in the Eredivisie: 'What a coward, truly'

Eredivisie
Netherlands

Valentijn Driessen has been heavily critical of Mexx Meerdink in Kick-Off, the podcast of De Telegraaf. Driessen believes the AZ forward still has a long way to go before he reaches the very top.

Meerdink scored in magnificent fashion from outside the box against sc Heerenveen on Sunday. The Alkmaar side won 2-3 in Friesland and sit top of the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie with 15 points from five matches.

Still, Driessen is not especially impressed by the fine goal: ''As Wim Kieft rightly said: you didn’t see Meerdink for the first 70 minutes. Then he really is a weakling, truly. Then he doesn’t work for the team, and he shows no aggression.''

''There has to be much more to it if he wants, for example, to become the striker for the Netherlands. In two or three moments you might perhaps remain AZ’s first-choice striker, but with the Netherlands that really does not work'', Driessen warns Meerdink.

''Then you cannot be brushed off the ball so easily, and be so absent in the first hour of the match'', concludes the critical Driessen, saying the 23-year-old Meerdink still has plenty of work to do before he can truly become a top player.

UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Germany crest
Germany
GER

Nor is Driessen the only one sometimes irritated by Meerdink. Kenneth Perez also delivered a harsh verdict recently after the forward squandered a big chance away at Fortuna Sittard.

''It almost really makes me angry, how casually Meerdink deals with this chance. You know you probably will not get too many of them. Surely this is not finishing?'', said the astonished ESPN analyst.

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