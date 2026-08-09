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imago-sport-1080734992.jpgAnadolu Agency
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

"Dreams come true": Trabzon mocks its rivals in celebration of the Salah deal

Transfers
M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

Our reality is different

Trabzonspor continued their celebrations after completing the signing of Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Egyptian star put pen to paper on a two-year deal, pocketing a salary of 17 million euros plus a further 5 million euros in variables.

To mark the deal, Trabzonspor's Facebook account posted a promotional video titled "To those who say (you will only see it in your dreams), dreams do come true for us".

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Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

The clip shows a woman preparing the most delicious dishes in the morning, to the astonishment of her family. She assures them her son is on his way, and that she had dreamt of this.

She won't let a single member of her family touch the food on the table. They wait for the arrival of "the person she dreamt of".

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Moments later comes a knock at the door. She opens it to find Mohamed Salah standing there and welcomes him, saying: "My son.. welcome to your new home".

Salah then sits down to eat ravenously with the family, before bidding them farewell to head to Trabzonspor training.

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