"FC Bayern are planning firmly with Arijon Ibrahimovic," read the headline from the German record champions when they announced the 20-year-old's contract extension on 7 July. Sporting director Christoph Freund smiled into the camera in the official press photo and said: "Now it is no longer just about learning for him - now it is about making an attack, here at FC Bayern!"

Two months on, Ibrahimovic can already point to one Bundesliga appearance and one goal, and after two wins from two he sits top of the table, though not, as perhaps expected, with the industry leader from the state capital, but with FC Augsburg.

"Here today, gone tomorrow, I'm hardly here before I must leave", the attacking player, who has already been sent out on loan several times, may have thought to himself, as in the song sung by Hannes Wader, when the Reds suddenly stopped planning with him after all. That came after he had spoken of his delight that "I am getting the chance to play for the biggest club in the world."

He was meant to be the back-up to the indefatigable ever-present Luis Diaz, but instead sporting boss Max Eberl said at a press conference shortly before deadline day: "If there is something there that is ready to be announced, that could be interesting for both parties, then we would be open to that again."

How open Ibrahimovic really was to leaving the German record champions remains unclear, even though Freund claimed in the press release on 1 September that they had "reached an agreement with Arijon that it is best for his development if we loan him out for another season."

Bayern change of course over Ibrahimovic causes irritation

According to Sport1 Ibrahimovic was said to be "extremely irritated", while his agent Roman Rummenigge reportedly felt "blindsided" by Eberl's uncoordinated move. From their point of view, there had been no reason for a change of course, especially as he believed he had a good chance of game time because of the signals that had been sent.

Werder Bremen also tried to sign him, but Augsburg got the nod. In the end, FCA secured not only a loan until the end of the season but also an option to buy worth eight million euros, with Ibrahimovic, according to Freund, still "a young player with great attributes, and he needs regular match practice at this stage. He will get that at FC Augsburg, and we will continue to support him closely along the way."

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Was that another way of saying he simply is not enough for Bayern yet? The exact background to the change of course remains unclear, but after some big chances went begging in pre-season he faced repeated criticism from the fanbase. Among other things, some felt he lacked the necessary class for big games.

In Augsburg, though, the start could hardly have gone any better for Ibrahimovic. Under coach Manuel Baum, he went straight into the starting line-up for his first game and also scored in the 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt. For now at least, the hasty departure from Säbener Strasse has had a positive effect for Ibrahimovic after all.