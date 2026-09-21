Al-Nassr have moved closer to completing the loan signing of Abdulhadi Al-Alwan, the goalkeeper of Al-Fateh's Under-21 side, after the capital club's management reached an agreement with their Al-Fateh counterparts over the player's move until the end of the current season.

Sources close to the "Arriyadiyah" newspaper say the agreement includes a clause granting Al-Nassr priority to buy the contract of the 20-year-old before the end of the current season.

Time is against them. Al-Nassr's management are racing to secure the approval of the club company and the league to finalise the deal before the Under-21 transfer window shuts at 12:00am on Monday.

By completing the deal, Al-Nassr aim to benefit from Al-Alwan's services with the Under-21 side, which competes in the Joy Elite League, while keeping open the option of calling on him for the first team this season.

Al-Nassr currently sit third in the Saudi Roshn League with 16 points from 7 matches, having recorded 5 wins, one draw and one defeat.

They have scored 16 goals and conceded 7, sitting directly behind the two teams at the top.

The Joy Elite Under-21 League tells a different story. Al-Nassr have made a shakier start, losing 2-1 to Al-Fateh in their opening rounds before bouncing back to beat Al-Jabalain 4-0, then falling to a single unanswered goal against Damac in the fourth round. That run leaves them well adrift of the leaders.

Signing Abdulhadi Al-Alwan fits this picture. Al-Nassr want to strengthen the Under-21 ranks with a new goalkeeper while keeping the door open to using him with the first team this season.