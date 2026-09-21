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Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Al Nassr (X)
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Doubly beneficial deal: Al-Nassr race against time to sign Al-Fateh player

Transfers
Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli
Al Fateh FC
Al Ahli
Saudi Arabia

to strengthen the goalkeeping

Al-Nassr have moved closer to completing the loan signing of Abdulhadi Al-Alwan, the goalkeeper of Al-Fateh's Under-21 side, after the capital club's management reached an agreement with their Al-Fateh counterparts over the player's move until the end of the current season.

Sources close to the "Arriyadiyah" newspaper say the agreement includes a clause granting Al-Nassr priority to buy the contract of the 20-year-old before the end of the current season.

Time is against them. Al-Nassr's management are racing to secure the approval of the club company and the league to finalise the deal before the Under-21 transfer window shuts at 12:00am on Monday.

By completing the deal, Al-Nassr aim to benefit from Al-Alwan's services with the Under-21 side, which competes in the Joy Elite League, while keeping open the option of calling on him for the first team this season.

Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

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Al-Nassr currently sit third in the Saudi Roshn League with 16 points from 7 matches, having recorded 5 wins, one draw and one defeat.

They have scored 16 goals and conceded 7, sitting directly behind the two teams at the top.

The Joy Elite Under-21 League tells a different story. Al-Nassr have made a shakier start, losing 2-1 to Al-Fateh in their opening rounds before bouncing back to beat Al-Jabalain 4-0, then falling to a single unanswered goal against Damac in the fourth round. That run leaves them well adrift of the leaders.

Signing Abdulhadi Al-Alwan fits this picture. Al-Nassr want to strengthen the Under-21 ranks with a new goalkeeper while keeping the door open to using him with the first team this season.

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