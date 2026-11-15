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The sports planning process at Saudi club Al-Nassr never stops, as the management of "Al-Alami" is already at work, with its sights set firmly on next season.

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The newspaper Sport reported that Al-Nassr's management are restructuring the squad to cut the wage bill. They want to keep Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez while preparing for Sadio Mane's departure.

According to the 365Scores platform, Al-Nassr have activated a roadmap to tie down two of the team's most prominent pillars: Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez.

The double move answers what the pair are delivering on the pitch and the need to reorganise the Saudi club's finances.

Joao Felix tops the sporting management's list. Al-Nassr have decided to accelerate talks to extend the Portugal international's deal and secure him for the medium term.

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Since arriving in the Saudi Pro League, the forward has found in Riyadh the confidence and stability he lacked during his final stops in Europe.

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He has become the hub of Al-Nassr's creativity and attack. His impact has fully convinced the club's officials, who want the renewal settled as quickly as possible to fend off any temptation from the other major Saudi clubs or from Europe, and to rule out a return to Barcelona.

Alongside the push for Joao Felix, Al-Nassr have taken a decisive call to renew Inigo Martinez for a further season.

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The 35-year-old Basque defender has established himself as the undisputed leader of the yellow backline, thanks to his leadership, his ability to bring the ball out from the back and his solidity in one-on-one duels.

By extending him for another year, Al-Nassr reward Martinez for his current form and shut the door on any talk of the former Barcelona man returning in the final stage of his career.

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To provide the financial cover needed to keep both men, Al-Nassr are preparing a major step on the outgoings front.

Reports from Saudi Arabia point to a clear leaning inside the club towards not renewing Sadio Mane when the current season ends.

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The move would slash the wage bill by freeing up one of the dressing room's highest salaries. It would also open a foreign-player slot, handing the club more flexibility in the transfer market.