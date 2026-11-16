Double medical update: Barcelona clarify the status of Cubarsí and De Jong

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Barcelona issued a medical update on Monday regarding the pair Frenkie de Jong and Pau Cubarsí.

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De Jong has suffered a strain of the obturator muscle, but the Catalan club have confirmed he will be available for the match against Villarreal.

Cubarsí is a different story. He's suffering from fatigue in the iliopsoas muscle, and how his condition progresses will decide whether he can face Villarreal.

According to Sport, Cubarsí hasn't been ruled out yet, and the coming days will be decisive as head coach Hans Flick makes his call on the player.

De Jong arrived back in Barcelona on Sunday after leaving the Netherlands camp with some physical problems.

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Onlookers spotted him walking normally on his arrival in the Catalan city. That was an encouraging sign.

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Concern had grown after the Royal Dutch Football Association announced he wouldn't travel to Berlin for the match against Germany.

Xavi, the Netherlands head coach, tried to calm things down at his pre-match press conference, saying: "De Jong has a minor injury and cannot play. We made the decision together. He told me he cannot play, and that is the end of it."

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Medical tests have since confirmed the injury isn't serious, and Flick will be able to count on the Dutch midfielder against Villarreal next Sunday.

The German coach has always trusted De Jong, and the midfielder is looking for a bigger role over the rest of the season.

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He's a versatile option for Flick, too. The coach has already used him at right-back in the second half against Atlético Madrid, where he played an important role.

Doubts surround Pau Cubarsí's participation

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The picture is less clear for Pau Cubarsí. The centre-back remains a doubt for the match against Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Luis de la Fuente took the young defender off at half-time against England, sparking panic among Barcelona supporters.

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Hardly surprising. Cubarsí leads the Catalan side's defensive line and is one of the few defenders who haven't yet suffered any physical problems.

The early signs never suggested anything to worry about, and medical tests eventually confirmed a case of muscle fatigue.

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Over the coming days, the medical staff must decide whether playing him against Villarreal carries any risk, given how important he is to Flick's system.