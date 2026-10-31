Saibari was the first to go down, moments after the biggest chance of the match to that point in the 24th minute. Konrad Laimer played a superb through ball to send the Moroccan one-on-one with Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, but Saibari pushed the ball too far ahead of himself. Kobel rushed out and initially cleared it. As they challenged for the ball, the Swiss goalkeeper's head collided with Saibari's knee, and he also trapped the attacking player's ankle.

While Kobel was able to deal with the situation, Saibari stayed down with his face contorted in pain and needed treatment. "That looks like it could be something more serious," feared Sky pundit Lothar Matthäus. Saibari's match was over a little later, with Nathaniel Brown coming on in his place.

Just a few minutes later, Bayern suffered another setback: Serge Gnabry suddenly felt pain in his left foot. The cause was not initially clear. Gnabry received treatment but had to come off in the 31st minute, with Josip Stanisic replacing him. At the start of the second half, Sky commentator Wolff Fuss, citing information passed on to him, described Saibari's issue as an "ankle problem" and Gnabry's as an "injury to the back of his right thigh".

Bayern almost lost a third player to injury. As BVB scored what appeared to be the opening goal, Carney Chukwuemeka jumped into Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig's face with his knee. The 23-year-old needed treatment but, unlike his two team-mates, played on. Referee Tobias Stieler disallowed Jobe Bellingham's goal after a VAR review because Chukwuemeka was offside.

At the other end, Bayern finally had reason to celebrate in the 38th minute: Konrad Laimer put the record champions ahead. Felix Nmecha misplaced a pass and the Munich side broke quickly. Michael Olise carried the ball forward and found Laimer, who raced towards the Dortmund goal. Kobel saved his first effort but could do nothing about the follow-up. Bayern took a 1-0 lead into half-time.