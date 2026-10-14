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John van den BromImago
Jonathan van Haaster
Translated by

Double boost for FC Twente ahead of Conference League opener

FC Twente vs Thun
FC Twente
Thun
Conference League
J. van den Brom

FC Twente are preparing for their opening match in the Conference League league phase. At a press conference, manager John van den Brom confirmed he can call on Sondre Ørjasaeter and Filip Thorvaldsen again against FC Thun on Thursday evening. Three other players won't be ready.

After a disappointing exit to Ferencváros in Europa League qualifying, FC Twente reached the Conference League league phase by knocking out FC DAC 1904 and then FK Qarabag.

On Thursday, they will look to take the first step towards the knockout phase against Swiss champions Thun, currently ninth in the 12-team league. "The aim is to reach the next round. All 36 teams will say that," Van den Brom told the press conference.

"Whether that is realistic is impossible to say at this point, but given the matches we have ahead of us, that is always what you have to aim for. That is what we are going for," said Van den Brom, who reached the quarter-finals of the competition as Lech Poznan manager in 2023. "I still remember how wonderful this competition was. You want to convey that to the lads, too."

"The further you get in a competition like this, the better it becomes. We finished fourth in the Eredivisie last year and now we get to benefit from that by playing here. These are enjoyable competitions." Ørjasaeter and Thorvaldsen missed last weekend's match against Fortuna Sittard through illness.

Both Norwegian forwards rejoined group training in recent days and have recovered sufficiently to make Van den Brom's European squad. He welcomed their return: "It's good to have them back. Filip and Sondre can make the difference as wide players."

Unlike Ørjasaeter and Thorvaldsen, Lars Unnerstall, Max Bruns and Stav Lemkin are not fit enough to face Thun. Lemkin trained with the group on Wednesday morning, but Thursday's match comes just too soon for the central defender.


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