Dortmund loanee Hakimi unsure over Real Madrid future

The young defender is desperate to play and seemed to concede a permanent move away from the Santiago Bernabeu could suit him

full-back Achraf Hakimi said he wants to play and continue growing as his loan deal with expires at the end of the season.

Achraf has starred for side Dortmund since arriving from giants Madrid on a two-season loan contract in 2018.

The 21-year-old produced another solid performance as Dortmund defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in Tuesday's last-16 first leg.

Achraf is set to return to Madrid at season's end but the international said anything is possible as he looks to further his development.

"That's what people say and the contract I have signed," Achraf said when asked about his loan spell ending in June. "Everything can happen in June, but we'll see what the summer holds.

"In my head is that I want to play and I want to continue growing. Here in they are giving me the opportunity."



Erling Haaland scored a quick-fire second-half brace to lead Dortmund past visiting French champions PSG on Tuesday.

Haaland has been a revelation since swapping Salzburg for Dortmund in January, scoring 11 goals in all competitions and Achraf hailed his team-mate post-game.

"We have prepared the game quite well and it worked out well," Achraf added. "Haaland has helped us a lot and we hope it stays that way.

"He [Haaland] has been smart. He is still young and knows he has to play."

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre also applauded Haaland, singling out his defensive work rather than his two decisive goals.

"He defended well with the others," Favre told reporters post-game. "He also stood very compactly in combination with the other players. It helped us that he also defended. He did that very, very well.

"If we have the possibility to combine with him, then we will do that. Either with balls into the depth or he gets the ball and holds it for now. He did that very well.

"Before the 2-1 it is a great pass from Giovanni Reyna. The ball was very good, but it was especially so good because Haaland moved well."