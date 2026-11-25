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Borussia Dortmund surpassed themselves in a way with their 1-1 draw at Arsenal, showing remarkable resilience and belief. On this evidence, they are bound to challenge for titles.

Joane Gadou has only been at Borussia Dortmund since the summer. More astonishing still, the defender is just 19. He is developing at a pace that would take other professionals an entire career, if they ever got that far.

Less than a month ago, Gadou produced an excellent display in Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga top-of-the-table clash. In Munich, he impressed with his pace, uncompromising tackling, awareness and pressing. His team-mates and sporting director Ole Book were full of praise for him. Coach Niko Kovac also seemed impressed, although he said at the time that Gadou was not yet where he wanted him to be . Kovac regularly coaches Gadou one-on-one, working on his positioning and heading. Dortmund also want him to get more involved in attack.

Gadou duly obliged. In London, he won the ball deep in his own half in the 55th minute and set off. A little feint here, a change of direction there, and he left two opponents behind. After carrying the ball 48 metres, he played it into Maximilian Beier's path. Beier finished with the composure and flair Gadou's solo run deserved. Their individual contributions came as Dortmund improved collectively after a poor first half and found the courage to compete with Arsenal.

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What did Dortmund's players say about Joane Gadou's brilliant display?

Without Gadou's run, though, their efforts might have been in vain. His team-mates heaped praise on him. "He's just a beast, the way he dribbles forward and uses his body. He did that really, really well," goalscorer Beier told Prime Video. It was a "world-class move", he said, describing how Gadou "drove forward incredibly well, left two opponents behind and then played a good ball to me. I put it in."

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Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel also said: "That was a superb individual effort from Gadou, which led to our goal." Dortmund captain and fellow centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck said: "His first touch is incredible and then he has pace. We know that."

There is one problem for Dortmund: after this performance against Arsenal, in which Gadou also excelled defensively , even the last Premier League heavyweight to notice him will surely have realised that a defender developed at PSG, Red Bull Salzburg and now Dortmund has all the attributes to be the perfect fit for a top Premier League side. Gadou could cost Dortmund a transfer fee of up to €25 million, but he might leave sooner than the club would like.

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Dortmund's resilience is something else

This draw in London showed how much is coming together at Dortmund. Jobe Bellingham, also only 21, has become a regular and a decisive player this season. Konstantinos Karetsas, 19 like Gadou, should excite again once he is fully fit. Even the often underrated Daniel Svensson, who was practically everywhere in London, is only 24. Fans would love to see several of these players stay together for years.

The present is not bad either, particularly the results and how Dortmund are getting them. Their football under Kovac is often far from spectacular. But they have taken so many points this season from games that had long seemed lost, or impossible to turn around, that it cannot be a coincidence.

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At Arsenal, Dortmund surpassed even themselves. They came back from a disastrous opening 15 to 20 minutes, which Schlotterbeck aptly described as "sleepy". Dortmund barely saw the ball for 20 minutes, then managed to "break down" one of Europe's strongest and most reliable teams, who had not dropped a point at home until then, "through intensity", as Schlotterbeck put it. That took resilience and self-belief.

Of course, the equaliser came from two superb individual contributions by Gadou and Beier. But after an opening like that, you only embark on a solo run like Gadou's if you believe in yourself and, above all, your team. Beier needed that belief too. Nothing had gone right for him earlier in the match. Just a few minutes before scoring, he had failed to connect with an excellent Daniel Svensson cross because he tried to control the ball with the outside of his foot rather than finish first time with the inside.

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Dortmund collect points like a top side and even evoke Bayer Late-kusen's champions

Dortmund handled the pressure last Sunday, when Bayern's draw on Saturday meant they had to win to go top of the table. They then took a point from a strong Arsenal side. A marked improvement and a brave second half earned them that draw, though they needed some luck too.

Dortmund have also turned plenty of games around late on this season. They may not play like a top side, but they collect points like one.

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It was far more extreme in 2023-24, when Bayer Leverkusen scored 13 stoppage-time goals across all competitions and became "Bayer Late-kusen" before becoming German champions. Still, there are echoes of that season. So far, Dortmund's only decisive stoppage-time goal came in the DFB Cup, in their 3-2 win over Werder Bremen. Across all competitions, though, they have staged seven comebacks of sorts after improving in the second half. That includes the big games against Bayern Munich, when Fabio Silva scored a deserved 89th-minute equaliser to make it 2-2, and now Arsenal. In the wins over VfB Stuttgart (1-0) and Bremen in the DFB Cup, Kovac also brought on the players who would secure victory: Jobe Bellingham, who later provided the assist against Stuttgart, and Marcel Sabitzer, who later scored against Bremen.

Dortmund have consistently improved in the second half of the season

It is far too early to predict how the season will end. Dortmund will probably need to win at least two of their next three Champions League games to finish in the top eight and reach the knockout stage without going through the play-offs. But if they perform as they have in recent years, when they have always been stronger in the second half of the season than the first, they are bound to challenge for the title.

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Dortmund are also on course for one of the best first halves of a season in their history. Bayern, meanwhile, have been dominant this season but have let quite a few wins slip away and have been hit by an injury crisis .

Champions League table: The current top 24 teams