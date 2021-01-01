Door left open for Mbappe to chase Olympic dream as FFF president discusses Tokyo, PSG future & Zidane

Noel Le Graet would like to see the World Cup winner go in search of a gold medal while also committing to a new contract at Parc des Princes

The French Football Federation (FFF) are leaving a door open for Kylian Mbappe to play at the Olympic Games but president Noel Le Graet admits it will be difficult for him to fit gold medal-chasing in Tokyo into an already hectic schedule.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is chasing down another Ligue 1 title at club level, while also looking to help PSG end their long wait for Champions League glory.

He also has the European Championship to look forward to with France this summer, but has aired his desire to figure for his country at the Olympics.

What has been said?

When asked if Mbappe could play at the Olympic Games, Le Graet told Eurosport: “I must see him in the coming days, we will talk about it together. But already we must salute his attitude; to see a boy who is so admired proclaim his desire to participate in the Olympics with his country - I find it brilliant, very refreshing.

"Will he be able to go to Tokyo, between his calendar with PSG and the France team with the Euros? It all seems a little utopian to me."

What has Mbappe said on the Olympics?

Back in 2018, after winning the World Cup, Mbappe told RMC Sport: “I still have a lot of things to do. I want to accomplish everything.

"With France, I still have the European Championship to win. I would also, why not, like to compete in the Olympics.”

How would PSG feel about that?

Any outings in Tokyo, which would come on the back of a gruelling domestic season and Euro duty, could see Mbappe miss the start of the 2021-22 campaign at Parc des Princes.

PSG would be less than ecstatic about that, but they are looking to keep their key man happy and could bow to his demands in ongoing efforts to get a new contract in place.

Le Graet is among those hoping to see a deal done there, saying on Mbappe’s future: “He is a boy who is progressing so much, who is serious, and I would like him to stay at PSG.

“He is the idol of all young people today.”

What else has Le Graet been discussing?

The FFF are looking for Didier Deschamps to deliver another major trophy this summer, while his contract is due to run until after the 2022 World Cup.

Quizzed on whether an extension could be put in place there, Le Graet said: “Qatar is a year and a half away. I think the answer there will belong with Didier. How does he see his future?

“To find better than him for the post… give me names?”

When it was put to him that current Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane – a hero of France’s 1998 World Cup win – could come into contention, Le Graet said: “Yes, but on the condition that Didier says he wants to take a sabbatical or go to a club.

“Zidane, if he is free, could be a good candidate, obviously.”

