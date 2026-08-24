Donyell Malen has kicked off the new Serie A season in style. The Dutchman inspired AS Roma's emphatic 4-0 win over Fiorentina on Monday night with a clinical hat-trick. The victory sends Roma top of the table.

Roma had already taken Malen on loan from Aston Villa for half a season last term. The forward made a huge impression in the Italian capital, returning 15 goals and three assists in 20 competitive appearances.

That convinced Roma to sign him permanently from the English club last summer. Malen completed the move to Italy for a fee of €25 million.

Roma will have no regrets about that for now. Malen was the standout performer straight away in the opening match of the new season.

Before that, Mario Hermoso had a goal ruled out for offside. Then Malen struck in the 27th minute, taking the ball at his feet in the box and bundling it into the net for 1-0.

Within a quarter of an hour in the second half, Malen struck twice again. He first lashed home the 2-0 with his left foot, hard and high into the near corner, then completed his hat-trick soon after from a Paulo Dybala pull-back to make it 3-0. It also meant a hat-trick for Dybala, in assists.

Following a richly deserved standing ovation as he went off, Roma added one more. Niccolò Pisilli bundled in the 4-0 to put the icing on the Roman cake.