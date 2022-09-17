'Don't thank me!' - Guardiola says he trusts Grealish after Man City star pays him back with first goal of the season

Pep Guardiola says he has total trust in Jack Grealish after the Manchester City forward thanked him for sticking by him for the 3-0 win over Wolves.

City ace scores first of season

Guardiola happy with Grealish's performances

Champions top after 3-0 win over Wolves

WHAT HAPPENED? The £100 million British record signing has faced increasing criticism recently and admitted his performance in this week's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund was "not the best". Grealish responded with the opening goal inside 55 seconds as City comfortably beat Wolves 3-0 to move top of the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I said to them many times they are here because I trust them unconditionally, all of them," Guardiola said when asked about Grealish thanking him. "I know them. I trust them unconditionally and Jack is no exception. He scored a goal and it was a good performance. Every time he has the ball it’s one against one against the full-back all the time. Okay he didn’t score or assist but it’s a question of time.

"They don’t have to say thank you. I have confidence in all of them and they have to play for them. Of course I am happy for him, for the victory, for his incredible personality to play. That’s why I am happy for the goal he scored."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish went into the game feeling under pressure and without a goal or assist in the Premier League or Champions League this season. After his early strike, he looked back to his best, even after Nathan Collins' red card challenge that saw him take a studs-first kick in the midriff.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? He will now join up with England for their Nations League clashes with Italy and England.