Donnarumma laughs off 'nonsense' PSG rumours as goalkeeper basks in Champions League triumph

Gianluigi Donnarumma has taken a victory lap after Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday, with the goalkeeper laughing off "nonsense" rumours that he had quickly become unhappy at his new club amid competition with Keylor Navas.

The Italian star joined PSG from AC Milan over the summer after shining at Euro 2020, but he has been second choice to Navas for much of the campaign.

However, at just 22 years old, Donnarumma claims to have no problem being patient as he splits time with Navas.

What has been said?

"The criticism of my choice to come to Paris? I just want to laugh," Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia. "I'm happy at PSG, and I laugh when I read all this nonsense about me. It's incredible to play with all these champions.

"There is no problem, there is no type of problem, I'm happy to be here, I have the [club] that always supports me."

AC Milan never played in the Champions League with Donnarumma in the squad, so the goalkeeper was ecstatic to play a part against Manchester City.

"This is how I dreamed of my debut in the Champions League, and the dream came true. It was a great match, an immense joy," he said. "I thank all those who have been close to me, from my father to my mother, to my girlfriend."

Donnarumma's Champions League debut performance

The Italy keeper's seven saves on Tuesday represented a continuation of the excellent form he showed at Euro 2020.

The lone moment of discomfort for Donnarumma came in the first half when Bernardo Silva had an empty net to shoot towards, but the clean sheet was preserved when Bernardo hit the bar from close range.

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Even though Donnarumma played well against City, he is expected to continue his rotation with Navas, who has also been in good form this term.

He's 12 years younger than Navas, though, so full ownership of a starting role will undoubtedly come eventually if he has the patience to wait.

Further reading