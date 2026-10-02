Saudi Arabia's Greek coach Georgios Donis struck a defiant tone ahead of tomorrow's eagerly awaited clash with Qatar at Al-Inma Stadium. The Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" semi-final, he insisted, demands a different kind of focus and real confidence, free from pressure.

Donis told the press conference: "Tomorrow's match differs from the group stage encounters, because it is a knockout format. We face a strong team with great experience, and we aim to deliver a distinguished performance and achieve victory."

"We have to play collectively and analyse the opponent's strengths and weaknesses, and most importantly focus from the start of the camp until we reach the pitch," he added. "We want to play the match in front of full stands, especially as the fans created a special atmosphere in the previous encounters."

A congested schedule has stretched his squad, and Donis made no secret of it. "In 6 days we played 3 matches, and this is not an easy matter, which is why we took decisions related to managing the players' loads."









Zakariya Hawsawi will miss the Qatar clash, Donis confirmed, with Hassan Tambakti's situation still unresolved. "We will see how able he is to play and take the appropriate decision," he said.

The Greek coach wants his defence tightened. A clean sheet matters, he stressed, against a Qatar side that ranks among the most dangerous attacking teams in the tournament.

"We analyse every opponent and try to exploit the strengths and weaknesses," he said. "When we keep the ball and take the right decisions, we will be able to create danger and score."









His project with Saudi Arabia needs time, Donis admitted. He has built the team gradually since taking charge, drilling possession, set pieces, pressing and quick decision-making.

"We want to build a team with a clear identity, that can press and create energy between attack and defence," he added. "The players respond well and try to apply the ideas, and this mental factor helped us shorten the time."

Asked about the pressure that comes with Saudi Arabia's history in the knockout rounds, he said: "Pressure is a natural thing, but when the players believe in the plan and in their teammates and are ready, they will be able to deal with any situation on the pitch. We want to play with confidence and flexibility."









Midfielder Abdullah Al-Salem echoed the message that this one stands apart. "This is a semi-final match, and we will face a team with great experience that has previously won the Asian Cup, but we are also a strong team and we are looking to reach the final."

Al-Salem opened up on his first goal for the national team. "Scoring my first goals with the national team at the age of 33 perhaps came after the difficulties and ups and downs I lived through in my career. I always worked hard on and off the pitch, and I am still able to help my teammates."

"Everyone contributes to scoring the goals, and I crowned the team's work by scoring the goal," he added. "Whether I played as a starter or a substitute, the goal is one, which is to represent the national team in the best way and win the tournament."



