Josep Pedrerol has lit the fuse again. The "El Chiringuito" presenter sparked widespread controversy on social media after a full-throated defence of Real Madrid's comeback against Roma, arguing the Whites' thrilling victory went beyond a mere recovery in the scoreline, before sending a message to Barcelona's fans. Plenty of followers responded with mockery and criticism.

Thursday evening's episode opened with Pedrerol talking about the comeback against Roma, taking the chance to hit back at the mockery aimed at the Whites by some Barcelona supporters, as well as at Brazilian Vinicius Junior and coach Jose Mourinho.

The "El Chiringuito" presenter said: "Barcelona's fans are feeling overconfident. They mock Real Madrid, and Vinicius, and Mourinho, and yesterday's comeback. I'll tell you something: that night was bigger than just a comeback, it was worth half a title."

With that line, Pedrerol wanted to underline the importance of the victory and praise Real Madrid's ability to overcome difficulties and come back in a match that had looked complicated during its various phases. They turned a 1-3 deficit into a 4-3 win in the closing minutes.

Pedrerol's comments open the door to mockery

Fans were not convinced. According to the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", a number of followers felt that describing the win as equivalent to "half a title" was exaggerated, especially with the season still in its early stages, and that the victory, for all the excitement of the comeback, had not put an end to the questions surrounding the team's level of performance during the match.

That comparison between the comeback and claiming half a title quickly found its way into sarcastic comments, which focused on the scale of the celebration of a win in October, at a time when the competition still has a long way to go and no titles have been decided yet.

One follower wrote in response to the "El Chiringuito" programme's post: "Don't you get tired of making yourselves ridiculous?"

Another supporter mocked the celebrations that followed the victory, asking: "What time is the celebration parade at Cibeles tomorrow?", in reference to the famous square where Real Madrid's fans celebrate the team's titles.

A third follower kept up the same sarcastic style, saying: "Another year in which La Liga and the Champions League are decided in October. To Cibeles!"

Criticism of Real Madrid's level despite the comeback

Pedrerol was not the only target. The reactions extended to criticism of Real Madrid's situation in sporting terms, with some followers arguing that the comeback in the scoreline is not enough to ignore the problems that emerged during the match.

One user went sharper still: "A third consecutive season without any title, and yet everyone is happy."

The split is clear. Some celebrated Real Madrid's ability to overturn their deficit and secure a thrilling win. Others felt that excessive celebration of a single victory does not match the scale of the challenges awaiting the team during the season.