Jude Bellingham and Cristian Romero renewed their World Cup grudge on Sunday, the Real Madrid star and Atletico defender clashing throughout a fiery Madrid derby in La Liga.

Atletico won it 2-1 in a match laced with tension, and the former Tottenham defender was at the heart of the flashpoint with Bellingham.

Cameras caught the pair trading words all afternoon at the Metropolitano, their England-Argentina World Cup semi-final still raw in the memory.

England led that night. Then the South Americans struck twice in the closing minutes to snatch a 2-1 win.

Movistar's "El Dia Despues" programme reported that Bellingham taunted Romero, claiming he only talks a lot when Lionel Messi is alongside him.

British newspaper the "Mirror" quoted Bellingham telling Romero: "When you're with (Lionel) Messi, you talk a lot. But here, nothing." He also branded the Argentine a "coward".

Romero fired back, calling Bellingham a "crybaby" and mocking the Englishman: "You cried over there (at the World Cup)."

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