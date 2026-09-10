US head coach Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham should have been awarded the Premier League title for the 2016/17 season. The Argentinian led Spurs to second place behind Chelsea in that campaign, with Antonio Conte's side winning the title by seven points.

"We should have won a title, a Premier League championship. It should have been awarded to us," Pochettino complained in a round with UK media. "They were punished, they admitted it – and then that was it? The title should go to the team that finished second."

His argument centres on Chelsea's breach of rules relating to financial reporting, third-party investment and youth development, which the Premier League found proven and punished with a heavy fine of €12.5 million and a two-year suspended transfer ban.

Chelsea had reported possible rule breaches to the league themselves and effectively admitted them. The period in question runs from 2011 to 2018. At that time the club was still owned by the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, which means the 2017 title was illegitimate according to Pochettino.

Pochettino on Chelsea: "Did not play by the same rules"

Speaking about Chelsea, Pochettino said: "It is true that we did not play by the same rules. Okay, now we can say that they scored goals, won games and so on. Okay, but it is completely fair to say that before the season began we did not start out on the same terms," fumed the 54-year-old, who had notably coached Chelsea in the 2023/24 season.

He added that Spurs could perhaps have "signed some players under the same rules, if we apply the same standards, who would have improved the team, or scored more goals."

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Pochettino insisted he did not want "to complain, but it is the truth. If they admitted that they broke the rules, then the Premier League title should have belonged to the second-best team," he concluded.

He added: "I am not afraid to tell the truth. The Chelsea fans will be angry with me for saying that, but if we were at Tottenham and had broken the rules, I would admit that too," Pochettino said in conclusion.