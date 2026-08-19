As Sky and Foot Mercato report, Werder have accepted an improved offer from Racing Strasbourg. According to Sky, the French top-flight club will pay a base fee of €20 million to Bremen for Coulibaly. Up to €5 million in bonuses could yet be added, and Bremen are also said to have secured a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

Werder's decision-makers have reportedly given Coulibaly permission to undergo his medical in Strasbourg. A multimillion-euro exit for the young centre-back had looked likely for months.

Several big-name clubs were tracking the 19-year-old after his Bundesliga breakthrough last season, including apparently Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. But with Coulibaly now closing in on a move to Strasbourg, one club stands out: Chelsea.

Karim Coulibaly: via Strasbourg to Chelsea?

The BlueCo consortium owns stakes in both Strasbourg and the Blues, who have been coached by Xabi Alonso since this summer. Players have repeatedly moved directly between the two partner clubs, so Coulibaly could see Strasbourg as a springboard to Chelsea.

Chelsea were also one of the top clubs consistently linked with the youngster and are said to see huge potential in Coulibaly. Werder would have another reason to watch closely too: if Strasbourg sell the left-footer to Chelsea for big money in the coming years, the Bundesliga club will cash in through the sell-on clause.

Coulibaly joined Werder from arch-rivals Hamburger SV's academy in 2024 and broke into the starting XI at the start of last season because of personnel problems. He took his chance and largely stayed there, making 27 Bundesliga appearances in 2025/26 (one goal).

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With a total package worth €25 million, Coulibaly is now the second-most expensive sale in Bremen's history behind the legendary Brazilian playmaker Diego, who joined Juventus in 2009 for €27 million. Werder's transfer income this summer therefore climbs to more than €40 million, giving the decision-makers around managing director for professional football Clemens Fritz fresh funds to strengthen the squad further. The main aim is said to be a permanent move for midfielder Cameron Puertas after his recent loan spell. His parent club Al-Qadsiah are reportedly demanding a fee of around €10 million.

Karim Coulibaly is seen as a beacon of hope for the DFB team

Meanwhile, Coulibaly, whose contract in Bremen actually still runs until 2029, is joining a young Strasbourg side that reached the Conference League semi-finals in 2025/26. After finishing eighth in Ligue 1, however, the French club are not involved in Europe this season.

Looking further ahead, Coulibaly is seen as a potential beacon of hope for the DFB team. He has progressed through Germany's youth sides since the U17s and made his U21 debut at the end of March in the European Championship qualifier against Northern Ireland (3-0). However, the DFB have been warned: Coulibaly has roots in Ivory Coast and the Ivorians are said to have already sounded out the Oldenburg-born player over a change of association.