Do Borussia Dortmund now have to worry? Arsenal’s mega transfer on the verge of completion

According to consistent reports from, among others, Sky and The Athletic, the 28-year-old midfielder is joining the Gunners for €87.5 million. That would make Guimaraes Arsenal's second-most expensive signing in the club's history, behind Declan Rice, who arrived from West Ham United in 2023 for €117 million. In future, the two could form a midfield duo.

For Newcastle, it would be the third high-profile departure this summer. Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham Hotspur for €108 million, while Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona for €80 million. If the Guimaraes transfer goes through, the total income would reach €276 million, a figure no club in the world can match in this transfer window.

Eddie Howe, the long-serving successful coach, also recently stepped down unexpectedly out of dissatisfaction with this course of action. He is set to be succeeded by the German Matthias Jaissle. He currently still works for Al-Ahly in Saudi Arabia, who, like Newcastle, are owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF.

Felix Nmecha and Joao Palhinha linked as successors

On the spending side, the Magpies, who had always been generous in recent years, have been comparatively restrained in this transfer period. Newcastle invested €161 million in mostly young, developable players such as Bazoumana Toure (for €50 million from Hoffenheim) and Aladji Bamba (for €35.5 million from Monaco).

If Guimaraes leaves the club, Newcastle are expected to bring in a successor in central midfield. Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund is the main name being linked in this regard. According to French newspaper L'Equipe, the 25-year-old is the preferred solution. Dortmund are reportedly demanding €120 million for Nmecha, who is under contract until 2030. According to ESPN , Newcastle are also looking at Joao Palhinha. Bayern Munich are desperate to get rid of the 31-year-old after his loan to Tottenham and are demanding around €25 million.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyon in January 2022 for €50 million. Because of a sell-on clause agreed at the time, around €7.5 million of the fee now agreed is set to go to Lyon. In 195 competitive appearances for Newcastle, Guimaraes has recorded 31 goals and 32 assists, and in 2025 he won the League Cup. Most recently, he took part in the World Cup in North America with the Brazil national team.