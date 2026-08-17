Djokovic picks the most important moment of his career and sets a date for his retirement

Novak Djokovic is ready to show a different side of his career through his documentary film "Wolf in Winter", which premieres next Thursday on Prime Video. The work runs through the most notable milestones of the Serbian legend, from his 24 Grand Slam titles to Olympic gold in Paris 2024.

Speaking to the newspaper "Sport", Djokovic revealed the secret behind the film's title. It reflects his ability to confront the toughest circumstances and search for inner strength when everything seems stacked against him. In those moments, he said, a person finds "that inner strength and confidence that allows him to overcome the hardest moments".

One of the biggest moments of his career came when he beat Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the tennis final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. That win, he affirmed, represents an exceptional milestone in his life, not only for its sporting value but for the personal and family emotions it carried.

The victory in Paris was "perhaps the most important moment in his life and his sporting career", Djokovic said. Having his wife and children beside him to celebrate the achievement, before returning to Serbia with the national flag on his shoulders, made the experience take deeper root in his memory.

Those memories also carried a clear hint about the final stage of his career. Djokovic revealed his desire to continue until the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, suggesting the American tournament could be his final stop on the tennis courts.

He has spoken more than once in recent years about his wish to take part in the Los Angeles Olympics, affirming his belief that he can reach that milestone. But he left the door open to every possibility, given his advancing age and the change in his competitive schedule compared with what it was over the past two decades.

These days he no longer enters the same number of tournaments he contested throughout his career. That change gives him a greater chance to spend time with his family, as he seeks to strike a balance between his sporting ambitions and his life away from the courts.