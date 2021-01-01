Djiku: Strasbourg defender reacts to Van Dijk comparison, love for Varane and playing for Ghana

Speaking to Goal exclusively, the France-born defender talks about the Liverpool star, the Real Madrid defender and his international ambitions

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku is happy to have earned comparisons with Netherlands captain and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk owing to a run of fine performance in Ligue 1.

The Ghana centre-back is enjoying a purple patch of form this season, having so far made 22 league appearances, starting in all but one of the matches.

"I saw this [Van Dijk comparison] on social networks, it made me laugh a lot," Djiku, who saw 90 minutes of action as Strasbourg and Angers played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday, told Goal.

"Now you have to know if I am called like that in relation to my last name or my performance? At the moment, it can be my performances, it's okay.

"I also learned that a commentator had used it during a match, which is positive. Van Dijk is the best among central defenders, he has exploded in three to four seasons at the international level, so being compared to him is necessarily rewarding."

The 26-year-old also revealed a likeness for Real Madrid ace Raphael Varane, who won the World Cup with France in 2018 and a number of trophies with the La Liga giants.

"I like his serenity, his reminders. He always tries to be clean and that's why I like to watch him very often," Djiku said of the Frenchman.

"Today he has become a mainstay of Real Madrid along with Sergio Ramos. He is also a pillar of the French team and he is truly an example."

Born in France, Djiku pledged his international future to Ghana last year, making his debut in a 3-0 friendly defeat to Mali in October. He has gone on to make three further outings for the Black Stars.

"It was a source of great pride for me [to play for Ghana]. The international experience is not nothing, it brings me a lot of things," he said.

"We still have two matches in March to qualify for the [Afcon]. I can't wait to go back and win these two matches to qualify.

"I was called four-five years ago, but I had not yet found stability in a club. I first wanted to become an executive somewhere before joining the selection.

"We had to wait for the right moment, I was reaching maturity and it was time to go. Playing an [Afcon] would be really nice, but first you have to qualify.

"Then we will think about qualifying for the World Cup. It would be a dream to play in a World Cup too, I hope we will do what is necessary to go there."

The 26-year-old is expected to be named in coach CK Akonnor's Ghana squad for next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.