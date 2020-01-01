Origi says he is improving under Klopp at Liverpool and not interested in move

Behind Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the pecking order, the Belgian forward is nevertheless happy with his role at Anfield

Divock Origi is certain his game is improving despite the limited opportunities at and wants to continue working with Jurgen Klopp.

Origi established himself as an Anfield cult hero last season with a series of crucial goals, including a clinching strike in the final win over .

The international has netted a further five times in all competitions this season, but he is firmly behind star trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the pecking order.

Origi signed an improved "long-term" contract on Merseyside in July 2019, and he has no intention of moving on.

"I am a better player than last year," the 25-year-old forward told Het Laatste Nieuws. "Klopp has given me the space to develop myself. I always listen to my instinct and continue to work. We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us. I just want to get better here.

"It is a project for me and I want to follow it. I don't know how long I will do that. I feel that I am making progress, so it was a pity that the season stopped [due to coronavirus]."

Origi continues to revel in his goal against Spurs, adding: "I took a lot of pleasure from that moment. It was a very calm moment.

"I was able to connect with the supporters. I saw their facial expressions. It is a feeling that is very difficult to explain. "[Andy] Robertson jumped on my back, Fabinho joined and Virgil [Van Dijk]. Unbelievable.

"The more days pass, the more I can enjoy it. It's like wine, it matures with time."

Origi's knack for scoring essential goals for Liverpool was also demonstrated with the crucial fourth in their 4-0 Champions League semi-final second leg victory over last season, completing their comeback on aggregate and sealing their place in the final against Tottenham.

He also endeared himself to the Reds faithful by scoring a late winner against local rivals in the Premier League last season, capitalising on a blunder by Blues keeper Jordan Pickford to bundle home in the 96th minute in front of the Kop.