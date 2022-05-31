Dismal record without Cristiano Ronaldo - Is the Portuguese indispensable for Manchester United?

The Portuguese has been the best player for United by a distance in the 2021-22 season...

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 38 games for Manchester United in the 2021-22 season. However, when new coach Erik ten Hag was queried about the Portuguese he chose to give a blunt response.

Pressed on whether the Portuguese star - who previously hinted he was looking forward to competing under the Dutchman following the announcement of his arrival - could adapt to his style, Ten Hag was brusque.

"Yes," he stated when asked whether the forward could play in his distinct formations. When further asked what he expected Ronaldo may bring to his team, Ten Hag added: "Goals."

In this campaign, Ronaldo has won four club 'Player of the Month' awards which speaks volumes of his impact. In the Premier League, he has a staggering 42 per cent goal contribution and only Bruno Fernandes has managed to reach double digits in the scoring chart apart from him. But how has Manchester United performed without him? Let us find out.

How have Manchester United performed without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Since returning to Manchester United on the deadline day of the 2021 summer transfer window, Ronaldo has missed eight games in all competitions. The first game that he was unavailable for was against West Ham in the EFL Cup. And Manchester United lost the game 1-0 courtesy of a ninth-minute strike from Manuel Lanzini.

The second game that he missed was against BSC Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League on December 8, 2021. And despite the match being played at Old Trafford, the Red Devils managed to just take one point from the Swiss club. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, United have not won even a single match without the services of the Portuguese. Overall, in eight matches, they have lost five, drawn twice, and have won only once; a third round FA Cup fixture against Aston Villa in early January.