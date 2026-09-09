Disgusting images of racist Feyenoord fan in the away end at FC Barcelona

Disturbing footage has emerged from Spotify Camp Nou after the Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Feyenoord. A video shows a Feyenoord supporter making a racist gesture from the away end towards a black Barcelona fan.

Barcelona supporter Esia shared the footage on X. It shows a monkey gesture being made from the section housing the travelling Feyenoord fans towards the supporter.

Reacting with shock to the incident, Esia wrote in Spanish: "In 2026, being called a monkey because of a football match, what a disgrace,"

The incident happened around the Champions League clash between Barcelona and Feyenoord. Feyenoord also endured a miserable night on the pitch.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side were thrashed 5-1 at Camp Nou on Wednesday evening. Barcelona went ahead as early as the third minute through Raphinha and then pulled further clear.

Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha again and Lamine Yamal made it 4-0. Feyenoord offered almost nothing in response. Sem Steijn did pull one back for Feyenoord from a cross by Gonçalo Borges. Gabriel Jesus then set the final score at 5-1 with a header.







