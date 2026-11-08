A Norwegian league match came close to disaster when part of the stand holding away supporters collapsed, forcing the game to a halt.

According to "Foot Mercato", the title race in Norway has reached boiling point with just five rounds to go. Viking Stavanger and Bodo/Glimt sit level on 59 points, each chasing the crown.

Viking take on KFUM Oslo this evening. Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, faced Tromso IL in a clash between two sides from the north of the country.

The score sat at 0-0 shortly before half-time when officials stopped the match.

Part of the stand housing the visiting fans at the Alfheim stadium had given way, and several Bodo/Glimt supporters were caught up in it.

Both teams headed back to the dressing rooms as the fans cleared the stands. Rescue teams arrived at the scene.

"The Sun" newspaper reported that one supporter was rushed to hospital after the incident.

Glimt spokesman Simen Pedersen told local media VG that up to five people were injured, one of whom was taken to hospital.

Pedersen confirmed the fan who went to hospital was conscious.

Police are set to investigate the incident in the stand, where around 600 away supporters had been isolated.

The match then resumed as normal, with no fatalities reported.