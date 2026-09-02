Diomande: I was shocked after seeing Vinicius and Mbappe, and Leipzig taught me this

Yan Diomande, Real Madrid's new star, has spoken about his journey from the streets of Abidjan to the dressing room of the Whites.

The Ivorian opened with memories of a humble upbringing that still shapes how he sees football.

He told the newspaper "Marca": "Growing up in Abidjan made football everything to me. We used to play on any surface we could find, without proper boots or a suitable pitch, just for the love of the game".

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"That passion and joy never left me," he added. "They are the foundation of my playing style today".

The dream begins in America

His dream took time to arrive. He emigrated to the United States at just fifteen, without a word of English, and there he began to picture a professional future.

"This was always my dream," he explained, "but it started to feel real when I was at the DME academy in Florida, and European scouts began to notice me".

That adaptation was anything but easy. As he put it: "It was difficult. At first, I couldn't communicate with anyone, and everything was different. But football was my language, and my teammates helped me find my place on and off the pitch".

The real breakthrough with Leipzig

Leipzig delivered his real breakthrough, a period he cherishes as his most important achievement.

"Winning the award for best young player in the German league in my first full season was proof that all the sacrifices my family and I made were worth it," Diomande said.

That season proved decisive in his move to Real Madrid. He explained: "Leipzig taught me to compete at the highest level week after week, and the coaching staff demanded that I improve every detail of my performance. That season gave me the confidence and mentality I would need at Real Madrid".

Diomande and the move to Real Madrid

The forward made no attempt to hide his emotions about pulling on the white shirt. "It is the realisation of my childhood dream, it is everything I have worked for," he said. "I am eager to write my own chapter at this club and contribute to its success".

He takes on that challenge fresh from his first World Cup with the Ivory Coast, an experience that taught him plenty. "Representing my country on the world stage taught me that the biggest pitches require the utmost calm: you have to trust in your preparation," he added. "As for off the pitch, sharing this experience with my country and my family is something I will always keep in my memory".

Diomande and Real Madrid's stars

Settling in at Valdebebas, Diomande could scarcely believe the calibre of his new teammates, chief among them Vinicius and Mbappe. "It is astonishing," he said. "In every training session, the level of performance is so high that you have no choice but to raise your own level".

"You learn something new just by watching their movements, the way they think, and how they prepare every day," he added.

It is a daily education the 19-year-old hopes to make the most of in this new phase of his career.

Away from the spotlight, the young winger describes himself as a calm person, deeply attached to his roots. That grounding gives him stability through the ups and downs of recent months.

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"I am very calm," he concluded. "I love spending time with my family and friends, listening to music, and calling my family in Abidjan. Maintaining this connection to my roots keeps me focused".