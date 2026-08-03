Talks between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid have hit significant snags in recent months over a new contract for the Brazilian star.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", renewing Vinicius Junior's deal is a complex file Real Madrid have been managing for a long time, specifically after the 2025 Club World Cup with Xabi Alonso on the bench.

That period brought the last face-to-face meeting between the player's representatives and the club, an attempt to reach agreement before negotiations stalled at the very moment the two sides were about to sign. Talks are now expected to resume.

Held at Valdebebas after the Club World Cup, the last meeting saw Vinicius Junior make a significant concession on his initial financial demands, which were close to 30 million euros per year. Real Madrid raised their initial offer at the same time.

Despite the large gap at the start, the two sides eventually came close to sealing the deal once their positions became almost identical. Then negotiations stalled during a meeting in July 2025, just as the signing appeared imminent.

Strangely, neither party wanted to give ground during that final small stage with the agreement on the verge of completion.

Vinicius Junior ultimately asked for 20 million euros net per season. That is not actually a big rise, just 5 million euros more than he earned after his last renewal in 2022, a deal that was not announced until more than a year later, on 31 October 2023.

Back in 2022, the player signed a five-season contract until 2027, agreeing to 75 million euros net, an average of 15 million net per season as part of an incremental deal.

Vinicius Junior started out on around 10 million euros, with his salary set to reach roughly 18 million euros by the end.

His contract also carries a clause worth an extra 2 million euros per season since he won The Best award, and he would have banked the same amount had he claimed the Ballon d'Or.

The current negotiations involve far more detail than the first round, including a possible renewal bonus similar to the signing bonus Kylian Mbappe received to join Real Madrid. The player may demand exactly that, especially with the end of his contract approaching, on top of image rights.

Those image rights form an important slice of the financial pie. Mbappe owns nearly 100% of his own, otherwise paying his salary would be extremely difficult.

Vinicius Junior's contract runs until 2027, and next January FIFA regulations will let him negotiate openly with any club other than Real Madrid.

"AS" reported that a preliminary agreement had in fact already been reached over Vinicius's future, before Real Madrid struck a deal for Yan Diomande, a player whose agency is handled by Frederico Pena, the representative of the Brazilian star himself.

The latest word from the Brazilian's circle suggests Vinicius Junior intends to keep playing for Real Madrid after renewing his contract.

"AS" had reported several months ago that Vinicius wanted to stay even without an agreement on extending his deal, and that in that case he would leave for free next summer.