Diogo puts JDT first ahead of self interest

It was another influential performance from the striker as Johor Darul Ta'zim gets off the mark in the 2020 AFC Champions League campaign.

JDT showed that their win over Kashima Antlers last season was no fluke. In similar fashion, a big statement of intent was produced in the 2-1 win over Korean side Suwon Bluewings in Tuesday's ACL action at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Gonzalo Cabrera stuck away a penalty in the first half before Terry Atonis equalised for the visitors early in the second half. But Mauricio dos Santos is showing a goalscoring knack thus far this season, nodding home his second in successive games to earn the Southern Tigers another famous win.

Diogo Luis Santo banged in 14 goals last season but has yet to get off the mark in this one but it is still only the three matches played thus far. The Brazilian was however crucial in the match against Suwon, winning the penalty and generally good hold up play and managed to bring others into the game.

"I'm really happy because the team put in a good effort and we achieved a good victory against a good opponent. We are playing three tough games in a row so it was important to win again today (Tuesday). It is normal that I feel disappointment because I didn't score but the victory is always first.

"I'm always working for the team. I'm happy when team is winning. It doesn't matter if I score or not as long as the team keep winning. If we can keep winning, I don't mind if I don't score," said Diogo after the match.

In the game last night, Diogo produced 31 passes with 80.6% passing accuracy, won seven of his 15 duels and was constantly offering himself as an outlet for the team. The work rate and the game intelligence are there to be seen, surely the goals will come sooner rather than later.

