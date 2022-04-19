How many red cards did Diego Maradona receive in his career?
Diego Maradona, widely considered one of the greatest players to have ever set foot on a football pitch, was one of the most well-behaved football players on the field.
Most footballers occasionally let their tempers spill on the pitch and Maradona was no exception. But the Argentine great was only sent off on just four occasions in his illustrious career for club and country.
He received a red card for the first time in his career in the 1982 World Cup. Maradona was sent off in the 85th minute of a second round clash between arch-rivals Argentina and Brazil. Selecao were already leading 3-1 when Maradona received a red card for kicking Brazil's Joao Batista in his groin to make things worse for Argentina. Maradona and co. were eventually ousted from the tournament.
This was the only time that the legendary player got a red card while playing for Argentina. Out of the other three reds that he received in club football, two were while playing for Napoli in the Serie A and one in the Catalan derby against Espanyol while donning the Barcelona shirt.
How many times has Maradona been sent off?
Year
Competition
Match
1982
World Cup
Brazil 3-1 Argentina
1984
La Liga
FC Barcelona 5-2 Espanyol
1984
Serie A
Ascoli 1-1 Napoli
1985
Serie A
Napoli 1-1 Udinese
