Diego Forlan: 2022 World Cup in Qatar highly beneficial for players

The Uruguayan star is hoping for an 'interesting' World Cup....

Diego Forlan is a name that needs no introduction. The former Uruguayan star has had a stellar career, the pinnacle of which was the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He led Uruguay all the way to the semifinals, winning the ‘Golden Ball’ for being the best player of the tournament in the process. However, that was not all. Forlan also scored five goals and was the joint top scorer along with Thomas Muller, Wesley Sneijder and David Villa.

It is safe to say that Forlan does know a thing or two about performing in a World Cup, the greatest event in the sport. And the Uruguayan feels that the upcoming World Cup in Qatar will help players perform better, given that it takes place in the middle of the season rather than at the end, as is normally the case.

There have been concerns in the past that players arrive at the World Cup tired after a long domestic season. But Forlan feels that the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off on November 21, will see players at their peak fitness levels.

“(It is not good) for the clubs, but having the World Cup in the middle of the season will be better for the players for sure,” he told Goal.

Forlan feels this is ideal since the World Cup is a tournament where people expect a spectacle.

“The World Cup is the best tournament where you can watch football. It’s amazing, and it features the best players in the world.

“And also because Uruguay qualified,” he added with a smile.

Forlan, who has played for bigwigs like Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Villarreal, is expecting a huge tournament in Qatar. Given there are several unique facets to the 2022 World Cup, Forlan is expecting an ‘interesting’ tournament in November.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be a compact tournament, with all stadiums located within 75 km of each other. The stadiums are also world-class with revolutionary features such as ‘Advanced Cooling Tech’ etc.

“I think it will be a very beautiful tournament. It will be different, but they have everything to host a very interesting World Cup.”

The 43-year-old was also impressed with Qatar when he visited the country for the official draw of the 2022 World Cup, specifically singling out the Aspire Academy in Doha for praise.

“I had the opportunity to be in the World Cup draw and saw the Aspire Academy. That is really very impressive and very nice,” he said.

Forlan also played in Asia towards the end of his career, most notably in Japan and India. While he turned out for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), he was part of Cerezo Osaka in Japan.

Japan, who reached the Round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, have been handed a tough group this time around that pits them against the likes of Germany and Spain. Forlan feels that the Asian nation has what it takes to cause an upset or two and maybe qualify for the knockouts from that group.

“Japan has good players, and they play good football. It’s a tough group (at the World Cup), but in football, you never know what can happen.”