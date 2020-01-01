Diego Costa appears to mock coronavirus as he's filmed fake coughing after beating Liverpool

The enigmatic Atletico Madrid striker indulged in some rather questionable antics when passing through the mixed zone at Anfield on Wednesday

Diego Costa appeared to make light of coronavirus concerns when passing through the mixed zone at the end of ’s win over .

The former striker saw 56 minutes of action during a thrilling European encounter at Anfield.

A contest edged by Atletico after extra-time produced fireworks on the field , but was played out against a backdrop of serious health concerns off it.

The World Health Organisation has declared the Covid-19 outbreak to be a global pandemic, with the disease spreading to every corner of the globe.

Action is being taken by relevant authorities to try and contain the threat posed by coronavirus.

The severity of the issue is clear for all to see, but Costa appeared to make light of it on Wednesday.

The enigmatic international was asked by the assembled media to stop and offer his thoughts on a 3-2 win for Atletico over reigning European champions Liverpool.

Rather than give those in attendance a sound bite, Costa mockingly coughed in their direction before walking off laughing.

❌ Lamentable. La broma de Diego Costa en plena crisis por el coronavirus. #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/nvB2OJEJX9 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 12, 2020

Atletico had been allowed to take 3,000 travelling fans with them to Merseyside despite containment protocols being put in place across Europe.

Games in have been postponed, with shutting down for the foreseeable future, while defender Daniele Rugani is among those to have tested positive for coronavirus .

Similar steps have now been taken in Spain by , with the next two matchdays delayed, while Real Madrid’s squad have been placed in a 15-day quarantine after a member of the club’s basketball team contracted the Covid-19 virus .

’s Premier League meeting with was cancelled on Wednesday after it was revealed that certain members of the Gunners’ staff had come into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis – another confirmed carrier of coronavirus – during a meeting between the two clubs.

English football as a whole is yet to take action which mirrors that of other sporting bodies around the world, but there have been suggestions that they will soon be left with no choice.

Many matches, included plenty in the Champions League, are already taking place behind closed doors.