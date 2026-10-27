The crowning of Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich star, with the 2026 Ballon d'Or was not merely a victory for the statistics and achievements on the pitch. It also raised another question: what role did the media statements of his rivals, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, play in the race for the award?

Both stars made strong statements asserting their worthiness to win, at the very time journalists were voting to choose the best in the world.

Mbappé's pressure on the journalists

Speaking to the French newspaper L'Équipe last September, the Real Madrid star expressed his confidence in his worthiness to claim the award, saying he believed he had a chance to win it and that it was one of his near-term goals. He went even further: "I do not think any player has produced a better season than me."

The Frenchman also stressed that the Ballon d'Or is an individual award, citing the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and emphasising that it is not given to ordinary players, but to those who deliver exceptional levels. He even pointed out that he would vote for himself if asked to choose the winner.

His ambition did not stop there. Mbappé presented himself as the most deserving of the award, relying on his scoring numbers. He had scored 42 goals in 44 competitive matches with Real Madrid during the season under review, adding to his brilliance at the World Cup, where he topped the list of scorers with 10 goals.

Despite the strength of these numbers, the French star did not win any major titles with his club or his national team during the same season. That gave his rivals, led by Kane, an advantage in the criterion of collective achievements.

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Yamal joins the public dispute

Lamine Yamal entered into a public dispute with Mbappé over the criteria for choosing the winner. The Barcelona star insisted he had produced a distinguished season with his club and the Spain national team, and that he possessed what qualified him to compete for the award. But he sparked greater controversy with his statements about the value of goals in determining the identity of the winner.

In an interview with Movistar Plus, Yamal said the Ballon d'Or should be awarded to the best player in the world, not to a player who scores 80 goals. Scoring that number of goals deserves the top scorer award, he explained, while the Ballon d'Or represents a different kind of recognition. Many people, he added, do not understand the difference between the two.

Many interpreted the comments as a hint at Mbappé, who shone in an exceptional manner at the individual level during last season.

Earlier in September, Yamal had asserted that he did not need to plead with journalists to secure their votes. He pointed out that he had produced an amazing body of work with Barcelona and the Spain national team, and that he would thank his teammates if he won the award.

His subsequent statements told a different story. By dismissing the worthiness of the player who scores an enormous number of goals, he appeared to downplay one of the most prominent weapons possessed by Mbappé and Kane.

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Fatal timing

Timing is everything here. The statements came during the voting period of the jury, which comprises 100 sports journalists representing the top-ranked countries in the FIFA list, before the voting closed on 28 September. Each journalist chose ten players and ranked them according to their preference.

The statements of Mbappé and Yamal, then, were not merely passing opinions about the award. They came while the voters were already determining their positions on the candidates.

That raises a possibility: this media campaign may have backfired on its two authors. Some journalists may have felt that the repeated assertion of worthiness to win represented an attempt to influence their decisions or to pressure them, rather than letting the performance on the pitch speak for itself.

No evidence proves the two stars' statements changed any specific votes. But the tone used by each of them may have affected the image formed in the minds of some voters, especially in a very close race.

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Did Kane understand the game?

Kane struck a very different tone. His statements were characterised by a greater degree of balance, as he avoided entering into a direct dispute with his rivals and focused on talking about his performance, his teammates, and the achievements made by Bayern Munich and the England national team.

Speaking to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the English striker said he does not like to talk much about himself, before describing last season as the best of his career, at both the individual and collective levels. Scoring 73 goals during the season speaks for itself, he stressed, extending his thanks to his teammates and everyone who helped him reach this tally.

Respect for the competition came through clearly too. Kane acknowledged the difficulty of choosing between a group of players who had produced exceptional seasons, stressing that the decision rests with the journalists and that he cannot control the way they evaluate the candidates.

Rather than presenting himself as the only choice, he acknowledged that the rest of the rivals possessed strong arguments to win. That discourse may have reinforced his image as a player confident in his achievements, but one who does not seek to impose his opinion on those who hold the votes.

The numbers speak for themselves

On the numbers, Kane possessed a strong argument that is difficult to ignore. He scored 61 goals in various competitions with Bayern Munich during the 2025-2026 season, compared to 42 goals for Mbappé with Real Madrid and 24 goals for Yamal with Barcelona in club competitions.

Add in his goals with the England national team and the English striker's tally rose to 73 goals, alongside eight assists in 65 matches. He was also crowned with the European Golden Shoe and contributed to Bayern's victory in the German league, the German Cup and the German Super Cup.

These were not merely a large scoring tally. They came in line with the official criteria of the award, which place decisive and dazzling individual performance at the forefront of considerations, followed by collective performance and titles, then conduct and sportsmanship.

Kane, then, combined individual excellence and collective achievements. Mbappé lacked the major titles to support his file, while Yamal's scoring tally was not close to the English striker's numbers, despite his contributions in creating goals and his titles with Barcelona and the Spain national team.

In the end, it cannot be stated with certainty that the statements of Mbappé and Yamal contributed directly to Kane's crowning with the Ballon d'Or. But it is possible that they gave him an indirect advantage in the race to claim the award.