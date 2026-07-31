The former president of Al-Nassr sparked controversy with an apparently sarcastic message aimed at the fans of traditional rivals Al-Ahli over the departure of German coach Matthias Jaissle from the helm of the team.

Press reports had confirmed that Jaissle submitted his resignation as Al-Ahli coach yesterday, Thursday, to take charge of Newcastle United next season, succeeding former coach Eddie Howe.

Posting through his official account on "X", Prince Faisal bin Turki, the former Al-Nassr president, wrote: "Sort out your problems with your coach who left you, far away from Al-Nassr. We know nothing about it and had no part in it."

He never named Al-Ahli directly. Even so, the message landed as a reply to some "Al-Raqi" fans who had accused certain officials linked to Al-Nassr of causing Jaissle's exit.

Tension between the two sets of supporters runs deep. It dates back to last season's meetings, whether in the Saudi Super Cup, where "Al-Raqi" lifted the title, or in the Roshn League, where each team beat the other.

Some Al-Ahli players hit out after one of those matches. Chief among them, Turkish defender Merih Demiral accused Saudi League officials of favouring Al-Nassr for the sake of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.