Diatta and Deli hand Club Brugge victory in Bruges derby

Goals from the Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire internationals proved crucial for the Blue-Black in Sunday’s triumph over Paul Clement’s men

edged Cercle Brugge 2-1 in Sunday’s Belgian top-flight encounter staged at the Jan Breydel Stadium, with Krepin Diatta and Simon Deli’s goals making the difference.

The Blue-Black played the Bruges derby with the same staring line-up that swept aside Zulte Waregem 6-0 in their last outing and was keen to keep that momentum against Paul Clement’s men.

Diatta had the first chance of the game after 20 seconds, but the international shot awkwardly at goal with only goalkeeper Thomas Didillon to beat.

More teams

Another chance beckoned six minutes later as Diatta passed to Michael Krmencik, but the international missed the target.

In the 22nd minute, Diatta fired his team ahead after unleashing a low shot past goalkeeper Thomas Didillon after getting a pass from Krmencik

A few minutes later, a beautiful combination between Krmencik and the Senegal international resulted in another goal but it was ruled out for offside.

’s Mats Rits also tried his luck from a long range, but he could not frame his attempt.

The visitors commenced the second-half aggressively and it took them just one minute to level matters through Anthony Musaba, who had only Simon Mignolet to beat after receiving a short pass from Ruud Vormer.

That strike woke Philippe Clement’s team from their slumber and they almost reacted immediately, however, Hans Vanaken was unable to connect with Diatta’s cross.

At the other end, on-loan player Ike Ugbo fell after clashing with Deli. Referee Lawrence Visser had pointed to the penalty mark, but VAR replays ruled otherwise.

Victory was guaranteed for Club Brugge in the 68th minute after Deli headed home a corner kick floated in by Vormer.

No goals were scored in the remainder of the game as the hosts secured maximum points in the local derby.

Article continues below

Diatta, Deli, Angola’s Odilon Kossounou and Cote d’Ivoire’s Odilon Kossounou played from start to finish. However, ’s Emmanuel Dennis was a 73rd minute replacement for Charles de Ketelaere.

For Cercle Brugge, the visitors were with Mali's Aldom Deuro, Congo's Guy Mbenza and 's Johanna Omolo.

With this result, Club Brugge are now second in the Belgian Jupiler League log having accrued 15 points from seven games. They host in their next league outing on October 4.