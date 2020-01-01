Diani signs PSG extension to become second-highest female earner

The French forward is behind only Ada Hegerberg after signing a new deal with the Parisian club

Paris Saint-German striker Kadidiatou Diani has signed a new deal with the club, making her one of the highest-paid female players behind only 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

The 25-year-old striker signed a new three-year deal on Monday, committing her future to PSG while turning down an offer to join rivals .

The re-signing of Diani is not the only big deal completed by PSG, who also signed Nadia Nadim to an extension that will keep her with the club through 2021.

In re-signing with PSG, Diani turned down Lyon, who matched PSG's €30,000 (£26,000/$33,000) per month salary offer.

Diani's decision was based around her preference of living in Paris, while PSG sporting director Leonardo called her personally to convince her to sign an extension.

The striker had also been in talks with Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas, who was looking to bring Diani to the club to play alongside Hegerberg in the attack.

With the deal, Diani will now be paid at the same level as French team-mate Amandine Henry with an annual salary of €360,000 (£308,000/$393,000) per season.

Hegerberg's salary sees her paid €400,000 (£343,000/$436,000) according to a 2019 report, while French defender Wendie Renard sits just behind Henry - and now Diani - at €348,000 (£298,000/$379,000) per season.

U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd rounds out the top five as the highest-paid NWSL player.

Diani has scored 31 goals in 60 league appearances for PSG, having joined the club in 2017 from Juvisy, which is now known as Paris FC.

Additionally, the 25-year-old forward has scored 10 goals while earning 56 caps for the French national team.

Diani has been a member of two World Cup squads as well as 's squad for the 2016 Olympics and 2017 Euros.

At last summer's World Cup, she started as a winger in four of France's five matches, coming off the bench against in the lone game where she was not named a starter.

Nadim, meanwhile, joined PSG in 2019, having established herself as a key figure for over the last decade.

The forward has previously played for the likes of , Sky Blue FC and the Portland Thorns.