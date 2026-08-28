Al-Ittihad are edging towards wrapping up one of their key targets of the current transfer window. The Saudi club have struck an agreement with a German league side, a deal designed to make up for the exit of one of their most prominent professionals this mercato. Only a few contractual details remain before the official announcement.

According to the Saudi newspaper " Al-Riyadiah ", Al-Ittihad and Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed terms on the transfer of Japan's Ritsu Doan to "the Dean", bringing the player closer to a fresh chapter in the Roshn League after his time on European pitches.

Doan's arrival follows the departure of France's Moussa Diaby, who left for Bayer Leverkusen. That exit sent "the Dean" hunting for a new attacker capable of filling those roles and offering more solutions in the final third.

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Versatile across several attacking positions, Doan also brings plenty of European experience. That makes him a natural fit for Al-Ittihad as they rebuild the squad and move on from many of the names that defined the previous project.

The Saudi newspaper reports that the deal between Al-Ittihad and Eintracht Frankfurt is already done. Both parties are now waiting on a handful of contractual formalities before the player officially joins the Jeddah club, so the announcement is only a matter of time.

Doan's signing forms part of a wider Al-Ittihad recruitment drive after a summer of major upheaval. The management want to hand the coach a set of options capable of applying his ideas and giving "the Dean" a different identity this season.

Ritsu Doan is therefore close to succeeding Diaby in the Al-Ittihad squad, a move that could hand the team a significant attacking boost. Fans of "the Dean" now await the official confirmation and the Japanese player's arrival into the club's new project.