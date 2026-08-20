Al-Ittihad supporters have launched a fierce campaign on "X" under the hashtag (#Diaby_Departure_Rejected1), a clear message of their outright rejection of any move that takes France's Moussa Diaby away from "the Dean". The uproar follows growing reports that the player is close to leaving the club and returning to the German league.

The fans mobilised alongside claims that Diaby had struck an agreement with Germany's Bayer Leverkusen to join on a contract running until 2031. That news lit the fuse. The Ittihad faithful see the French winger's departure right now as a fresh blow to the team's ambitions, especially after several names have already left in recent weeks.

The French Gazelle a "red line"

Since arriving at Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024, Diaby has cemented himself as one of the key figures in the team's system. He needed little time to become a player the fans lean on to make the difference, thanks to his pace, his ability to burst into space and the danger he creates from the flanks.

Read also.. His mind is outside the pitch.. A fiery uprising demands Benzema's removal from Al-Hilal!

His name has been tied to important achievements on Al-Ittihad's recent journey, too. Diaby was among those who helped "the Dean" lift the Roshn League and King's Cup titles, which makes him, for a large chunk of the fanbase, far more than just a foreign player. He is a pillar to be protected.

That is why the campaign hit so hard. The Ittihad supporter does not see in Diaby a player who can be easily replaced. They view his exit as the latest chapter in a story of losing influential figures, at a time when they had expected the board to strengthen the squad and preserve its foundations.

Diaby's departure a "major shock"

For many Al-Ittihad fans, the problem lies not only in Diaby leaving but in the timing of the potential decision. A growing sense has taken hold that the club has begun to lose its stars one after another, without bringing in alternatives that offer the same stability and strength.

Some fans reckon Diaby's exit could open the door to a new crisis. The French winger represents one of the side's most important attacking solutions, and replacing him with a player who has the pace, experience and ability to adapt quickly to the Roshn League will be no easy task.

They do not hide their fear that his departure could become the next link in a chain of decisions dragging Al-Ittihad into a constant cycle of rebuilding, rather than keeping a team capable of competing and staying stable across several consecutive seasons.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

As the calls to keep "the French Gazelle" grow louder, the final decision rests with Al-Ittihad's management. The board now faces a real test in front of its fans: hold on to one of the team's most important stars and slam the door on his exit, or clear the way for a deal that once again leaves the club hunting for a replacement?

In the end, the hashtag #Diaby_Departure_Rejected1 was more than a passing social media campaign. It was a clear message from Al-Ittihad's fans that certain names represent the future of the team, and they do not want to lose them. Should Diaby really be Leverkusen-bound, the management will need more than a replacement deal to convince supporters his exit is not the start of a fresh crisis within "the Dean".